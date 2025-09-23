Your eyes do not deceive you; Christmas did occur on Friday, September 4th.

Washington Island hosts throngs of tourists every summer, and with that traffic comes a need for an additional workforce in order to operate the restaurants and businesses that make the magic of the Island function.

Workers come from all over the United States for various reasons. Some may have seen an ad and thought the Island looked like a fun place to spend the summer. Others travel internationally on a J-1 visa.

The Island has a long history of employing students on a J-1 visa, which allows individuals to participate in a work- and study-based exchange program. The responsibility to integrate those on a J-1 visa and give them a good experience is tremendous because for those here on a J-1 visa, their experience on the Island may be the only perspective they retain when viewing the United States as a whole.

Sena Euksel from Turkey came to the Island to improve her English. She is currently studying international trade and finance and concluded it would be beneficial for her to learn as many languages as she can. Why did she choose Washington Island? Well, her mother found a job posting for Fragrant Isle and her favorite flower is lavender. Sena found that Islanders have been helpful and supportive, and she would love to come back.

Fragrant Isle, also known as the Lavender Farm, employed a group of young women over the summer who hailed from regions throughout the United States and across the world. Many of them rent a house together located next to the Lavender farm.

Wendy, who could be considered the house mother, Donna Russell, and Karen Taylor, who all work at Fragrant Isle, made sure to get to know these girls throughout the summer and positively enhance their overall experience on the Island.

Stella Bushey, Shannon Oehmen, Cheyenne Kernats, Vivian Vanzante, Emily Ellis and Kiki Warner found themselves on the Island working at Fragrant Isle from places like Phoenix, Chicago and St. Louis.

When it was discovered some of these young women had never experienced Christmas, what started as a flicker of “why not” turned into a full-blown Christmas in September extravaganza. Except for the absence of snow, one would not have known the clock had not sped up and it was not truly December. A feast was served featuring chicken, salmon, roast ham with all the sides one would salivate over; corn flake potatoes, piping homemade rolls, green beans, roasted carrots, Mexican pin-wheels, and cherry coke Jello, a family specialty of Emily Ellis. Savory dumplings were made with love by Jade Zha (Feicui Zha) and Elowen Zhang, both from China, both never having experienced Christmas; the dumplings are a tradition back home where they make them for occasions such as Chinese New Year and are considered a privilege to indulge.

There was a special table allotted solely for desserts, overflowing with scrumptious choices, including the great idea by Susan Vrasky to have a decorate your own gingerbread cookie station, an essential part of the holiday. Everyone involved pitched in, but a good portion of the cooking and decorating was attributed to Susan Vrasky. Santa Clause, (Kiki Warner) made an appearance as did his mischievous rival the grinch (Susan Vrasky)! Presents were exchanged, games were played; Bingo, one of Donna Russell’s specialties was thoroughly enjoyed by those familiar with the game and those playing for the first time, as Donna operated as Master of Ceremonies calling the numbers.

Christmas tunes were played on the piano in the background as homemade hot chocolate with miniature marshmallows decadently floating on top was offered. People came and went eating, drinking, and laughing with a fully decorated and lit up Christmas tree prominently dis-played. Friends stopped by including members of the popular Island band Frog Furr, Diego Anderson, Pauline Tayor, and Talya De Young, and friend of many present, Claire.

The merriment and spirit of Christmas was overwhelming, which I believe was the intent; to give all the girls, from near and far, who worked at Fragrant Isle over the summer a chance to realize what the hype of Christmas is all about, not just the food, the gifts, but the love, the inclusiveness, the belong-ing. May every visitor, every foreign exchange student, every outsider, be so lucky to find themselves in such a group and feel accepted and includ-ed, truly a home away from home.

The true mark of a place, a group of people, or of an entity, is not what is overt, what seems obvious, but how individuals treat one another, and especially how people treat those considered outsiders, those that may just be passing through, or those who crave the community of the Island and wish they too could belong to something most everybody agrees is special.

The women and the girls of Fragrant Isle exemplified the spirit of the Island community with their love, acceptance, and immeasurable generosity. Donna Russell had a box full of her mother’s rings, and she allowed all the young women of Fragrant Isle to select a ring. Tears came to her eyes and theirs and she explained the rings had belonged to her mother. Over the lump in her throat, she said she could not think of a better group of girls to be the rings’ recipients. I can only dream of a world where this sort of love, this type of acceptance, this level of kindness takes precedence, not just sometimes, but all the time.

Donna Russell, Karen Taylor, and Wendy deserve your recognition; if you see them around the Island, take a moment to say thank you for representing and embodying the Island spirit. I personally want to thank everyone present at this Christmas in September Celebration, for inviting me into their home with open arms and letting me witness a night of true joy, love, and magic, and from what I have heard the festivities carried on long into the evening, Merry Christmas!

Story & Photos by Jennifer Gates