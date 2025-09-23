The Community Is Making Our Gym a Reality!

The Bradley Jordan Foundation has incredible news: The Door County Community Foundation has awarded the project a generous $100,000 grant! This brings total donations since July to an amazing $271,181.20! The total raised has now reached a phenomenal $3,334,228.84. With a final goal set at $4.2 million, just $865,771.16 remains to make this dream a reality for the Island students and community.

People often ask us if this project is truly supported by the community—and the answer is a resounding YES. Beyond the very generous $2.5 million gift (anonymous donors), the Foundation has received donations from 175 people. Of those, 78% are Island residents, Island non-resident homeowners, or those with strong family ties to the Island – all incredible indicators of strong community support.

And speaking of community support, the Foundation recently received a couple of donations and notes too sweet not to share: They came from a couple of young Island residents who attend the Island School. These two dedicated students spent their summer raising money with a lemonade and grilled cheese stand, and they donated every penny to the gymnasium fund. Another donation came from two students who sold lighted wine bottles and bags. Lastly, an Island summer child raised money selling baseball necklaces.

These kids are so excited to have a gym to play in, and their efforts are a powerful reminder of why we’re doing this. Every single donation, no matter the size, gets the Island closer to our goal. If you have been holding off on donating, now is the time. Please consider helping get this project across the finish line!

You can donate in one of these ways:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/…/Bradley…/61567620403358/…

The Foundation Website https://www.bradleyjordanfoundation.org/

Nicolet Bank account

Let’s make these dreams a reality, together!

Submitted by Michelle Jordan