More photos from the 2025 Washington Islands Birding Festival

Birdwatchers returned to the Washington Islands Birding Festival sponsored by the Washington Island Art & Nature Center once again for three days in the middle of May. Low water levels kept them away from an

excursion to Plum Island, but plenty of warblers, woodpeckers, raptors, hummingbirds and water fowl were on display throughout the 23 square miles of Door County’s largest island.

A total of 54 birders were led by seven expert guides to places like the Potato Dock, Percy Johnson Park, Schoolhouse Beach, West Harbor, the Jackson Harbor Ridges, and a very special backyard.

Again this year, great bird photographers shared their photos with the Observer for our readers to enjoy. Tim Sweet, Steve Waldron, and Monica Novak documented the joyful avian encounters.

Tim Sweet contributed to this introduction to the photos.