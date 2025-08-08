Feast at the 2025 Scandinavian Smorgasbord!

The Scandinavian Muses are waking the Viking spirits on Washington Island! Soon the pots and bowls will be filled with Island cooks’ favorite

salads, Swedish meatballs, smoked salmon, fruit soup, Lefse, Christmas

breads, cold cuts and an assortment of amazing homemade desserts!

Enjoy demonstrations by costumed youth making Lefse and Krumkake, a skilled Rosemaling painter and a Scandinavian needle crafter.

Join us at Bethel Church Friday, August 1st, 11:30-1:30 for the Scandinavian Smorgasbord as the Scandinavian Fest weekend begins.

You will leave with a full and happy Viking stomach and heart!

Submitted by Leila Nehlsen