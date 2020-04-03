Going Garbage to run Island trash pickup routes on normal schedule, but not currently picking up bulk items

Going Garbage & Recycling Inc. has announced changes to their trash pick-up operations due to the unprecedented circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the company’s residential and commercial routes will continue to run on a normal schedule, Going announced that will not be picking up bulk items until further notice. All materials set out for collection must be in a cart with a closed lid.

Going Garbage & Recycling Inc. encourages residents to inquire about curbside trash and recycling services to help limit face to face interactions at dumps and other community settings. They also strongly encourage customers to set up auto-pay to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through mailed-in checks. For more information on these services, please call 920-854-2114 or email office@goinggarbage.com.

“During these unprecedented times, we want you to know we are here for you,” said owner Jeff Johnson. “As a local Door County business for over 55 years, we empathize with neighboring businesses and communities, and will help in any way possible.” Contact Going Garbage with questions at 920-854-2114 or email: office@goinggarbage.com. Website: www.goinggarbage.com