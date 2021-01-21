The Washington Island Observer thanks all of the many subscribers who entered our third annual photo contest. You captured the beauty and mystique of being on and around our unique islands! The same as the previous years, there were so many fine photographs among the entries that the judges had a difficult time choosing winners for the three categories (People, Wildlife, Landscapes). We appreciate everyone who took the time to enter. If you didn’t win this year, please start taking photos for 2021. Congratulations to the Washington Island Observer’s 2020 Photo Contest winners:
People:
First Place: Sarah Zaske
Second Place: Kerri Sherwood
Third Place: Diana Nikolai
Honorable Mention: Gloria Small
Landscape:
First Place: Elizabeth Wallman
Second Place: Kay McClaren
Third Place: Michael Anderson
Honorable Mention: Mary Kramer
Wildlife:
First Place: Michael Anderson
Second Place: Monica Novak
Third Place: Duncan Petrie
Honorable Mention: Kerri Sherwood