The Washington Island Observer thanks all of the many subscribers who entered our third annual photo contest. You captured the beauty and mystique of being on and around our unique islands! The same as the previous years, there were so many fine photographs among the entries that the judges had a difficult time choosing winners for the three categories (People, Wildlife, Landscapes). We appreciate everyone who took the time to enter. If you didn’t win this year, please start taking photos for 2021. Congratulations to the Washington Island Observer’s 2020 Photo Contest winners:

People:

First Place: Sarah Zaske

Second Place: Kerri Sherwood

Third Place: Diana Nikolai

Honorable Mention: Gloria Small

Landscape:

First Place: Elizabeth Wallman

Second Place: Kay McClaren

Third Place: Michael Anderson

Honorable Mention: Mary Kramer

Wildlife:

First Place: Michael Anderson

Second Place: Monica Novak

Third Place: Duncan Petrie

Honorable Mention: Kerri Sherwood