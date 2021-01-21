The Washington Island Observer thanks all of the many subscribers who entered our second annual photo contest. You captured the beauty and mystique of being on and around our unique islands! There were so many fine photographs among the entries that the judges had a difficult time choosing winners for the three categories (People, Wildlife, Landscapes). We appreciate everyone who took the time to enter. If you didn’t win this year, please start taking photos for 2020 as you enjoy the islands’ fall season. Congratulations to the Washington Island Observer’s 2019 Photo Contest winners:

Wildlife

First Place: Monica Novak

Second Place: Duncan Petrie (1)

Honorable Mention: Duncan Petrie (2), Christian Cornell (3), Vicki Rupiper (4), Megan Glowacz (5)

Landscape

First Place: Gloria Small (8)

Second Place: Jeannie Kokes (9)

Honorable Mention: Domani Tripam (6), Duncan Petrie (7), Tim Sweet (10), Joe Tripam (11), Rachel Schwandt (12)

People

First Place: Domani Tripam (13)

Second Place: Tim Sweet (14)

Honorable Mention: Sara Sorensen (15), Lucy Judy (16), Gloria Small (17)