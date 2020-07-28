2020 Photo Contest – Last Call

Last call for Island shutterbugs:

Photo contest deadline is this coming Saturday (Aug. 1)!

Do you consider yourself a good photographer? A last call for submissions to the Observer’s annual photography contest has just been issued. Please submit your best photos in the categories of Wildlife, Landscape and People as soon as possible, the deadline is Saturday, August 1. The Observer seeks to recognize photographers who are able to capture the unique spirit of the islands with this annual photography contest.

The contest will be judged by professional photographers and awards will be given in three categories: landscape, wildlife and people. All entrants must be subscribers to the Observer and the photos must have been taken on Washington, Plum, Detroit or Rock island or on Lake Michigan near these islands between July 1, 2019, and August 1, 2020. All entries must be received by midnight August 1, 2020. You may enter up to three photos in each category. Judges will make the awards, and announce the winners, as follows:

Landscape:

$50 first prize; $25 second prize. Honorable mentions may be added at discretion of judges.

Wildlife:

$50 first prize; $25 second prize. Honorable mentions may be added at discretion of judges.

People:

$50 first prize; $25 second prize. Honorable mentions may be added at discretion of judges.

There is no entry fee. Each photograph must be high resolution (email the largest versions of your photo files) and must be emailed separately as an attachment with PHOTO ENTRY entered in the Subject line.

The following information should be included in each email: Name of photographer, address, phone number, email, category of entry, and a descriptive sentence about the individual photo. Email each photo to: editor@washingtonislandobserver.com.

Copyright ownership of the images remains with the photographer, but by entering the contest, photographers agree to allow the Observer use of the photos in print and social media, with credit given to the photographer.

First Place

Photo ©2020 Monica Novak Honorable Mention

Photo ©2020 David Harris Honorable Mention

Photo ©2020 Tim Sweet

Winning photographs will be published in the Labor Day (September 2, 2020) edition of the Observer. All entered photographs become property of the Observer and may be used in the print or online editions of the newspaper with the photographer credited. If you are not currently an Observer subscriber, you may order a subscription by filling out the order form on the back of the newspaper and mailing it in with payment by August 1, or by purchasing a subscription online: https://washingtonislandobserver.com/buy/

If you have questions, please email: editor@washingtonislandobserver.com